Peking opera season to kick off online

A series of Peking opera performances will be presented online during an upcoming art season in China, according to Tuesday's China Culture Daily.

Sixteen Peking opera troupes across the country, including the National Peking Opera Company, will take part in the online event, scheduled from Aug. 8 to Sept. 4, the newspaper said.

A total of 26 outstanding plays will be presented free of charge to audiences during the period.

The event, the first online performance season featuring Peking opera troupes from around the country, aims to honor frontline medics and community workers in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic and boost public morale.