The following are the central parity rates of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, against 24 major currencies announced on Tuesday by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System:

Currency Unit Central parity rate in yuan

U.S. dollar 100 698.03

Euro 100 820.50

Japanese yen 100 6.5809

Hong Kong dollar 100 90.065

British pound 100 912.46

Australian dollar 100 496.53

New Zealand dollar 100 461.41

Singapore dollar 100 506.99

Swiss franc 100 760.37

Canadian dollar 100 521.01

Malaysian ringgit 60.521 100

Ruble 1,046.70 100

Rand 246.39 100

Korean won 17,092 100

UAE dirham 52.628 100

Saudi riyal 53.743 100

Hungarian forint 4,197.37 100

Polish zloty 53.767 100

Danish krone 90.76 100

Swedish krona 125.39 100

Norwegian krone 130.87 100

Turkish lira 99.80 100

Mexican peso 324.48 100

Thai baht 447.03 100

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the Hong Kong dollar is based on the central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar and the exchange rate of the Hong Kong dollar against the U.S. dollar at 9 a.m. in international foreign exchange markets on the same business day.

The central parity rates of the yuan against the other 22 currencies are based on the average prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank foreign exchange market.