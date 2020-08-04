Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Aug 4, 2020
China cracks down on illegal fishing in Yangtze River

(Xinhua)    09:09, August 04, 2020

Chinese police solved more than 2,480 cases of illegal fishing by the end of July during a campaign to crack down on the practice in the Yangtze River basin launched on June 29, according to the Ministry of Public Security (MPS).

Police arrested over 2,680 suspects during the period and seized about 1,040 vessels, said the MPS.

Public security organs will further strengthen the fight against illegal fishing along the Yangtze, work with other departments to improve joint law-enforcement mechanism, and resolutely cut the underground industrial chain of illegal fishing, transportation and business operations.

The campaign will last for three years.

