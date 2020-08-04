Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Aug 4, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

WHO to launch mask challenge with partners this week

(Xinhua)    09:07, August 04, 2020

The World Health Organization (WHO) will launch a mask challenge this week with partners from around the world to encourage people to send in photos of themselves wearing a mask, the organization's Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced on Monday.

"As well as hand sanitizer, I carry a mask with me all the time and use it when I'm in places where there are crowds," said Tedros at a virtual press conference from Geneva, noting "By wearing a mask, you're sending a powerful message to those around you that we're all in this together."

According to the WHO chief, the mask has come to represent solidarity, as well as being one of the key tools to stop COVID-19.

"Like the stagehands and HealthyAtHome challenges, we're going to be spreading further positive messages about how everyone has a role to play in breaking chains of transmission," he added.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York