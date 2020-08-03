Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Aug 3, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's central bank skips reverse repos

(Xinhua)    14:04, August 03, 2020

The People's Bank of China (PBOC), the country's central bank, skipped open market operations via reverse repos Monday.

The banking system reports reasonable and sufficient liquidity at present, the PBOC said in an online statement.

A total of 100 billion yuan (about 14.3 billion U.S. dollars) of reverse repos matured Monday.

A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.

China will pursue a prudent monetary policy in a more flexible and appropriate way, according to this year's government work report.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York