Central China's Hunan to have 22,000 5G base stations by year end

(Xinhua)    13:57, August 03, 2020

Central China's Hunan Province has built 13,586 5G base stations since 2019, and the number is expected to hit 22,000 by the end of this year, local authorities said Sunday.

In the first half of this year, the province built 10,986 5G base stations, according to the Industry and Information Technology Department of Hunan Province.

Hunan has been expediting the construction of 5G facilities and expanding the innovative applications of this technology to promote the development of related industries.

According to the department, provincial capital Changsha has built a large-scale cloud data center and is constructing a pilot zone for enterprises to innovate 5G applications on the industrial internet.

In a scientific zone near the Mount Yuelu in Changsha, 5G network has broadly covered universities, research institutions and high-tech enterprises there to foster development and tech innovations.

