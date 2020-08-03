Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Aug 3, 2020
Market exchange rates in China -- Aug. 3

(Xinhua)    10:42, August 03, 2020

The following are the central parity rates of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, against 24 major currencies announced on Monday by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System:

Currency Unit Central parity rate in yuan

U.S. dollar 100 699.80

Euro 100 823.89

Japanese yen 100 6.6118

Hong Kong dollar 100 90.294

British pound 100 915.99

Australian dollar 100 499.54

New Zealand dollar 100 464.02

Singapore dollar 100 508.58

Swiss franc 100 765.56

Canadian dollar 100 522.12

Malaysian ringgit 60.605 100

Ruble 1,061.76 100

Rand 243.59 100

Korean won 17,080 100

UAE dirham 52.491 100

Saudi riyal 53.603 100

Hungarian forint 4,178.01 100

Polish zloty 53.594 100

Danish krone 90.38 100

Swedish krona 125.45 100

Norwegian krone 130.29 100

Turkish lira 99.758 100

Mexican peso 318.36 100

Thai baht 446.89 100

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the Hong Kong dollar is based on the central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar and the exchange rate of the Hong Kong dollar against the U.S. dollar at 9 a.m. in international foreign exchange markets on the same business day.

The central parity rates of the yuan against the other 22 currencies are based on the average prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank foreign exchange market.

