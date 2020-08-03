The following are the central parity rates of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, against 24 major currencies announced on Monday by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System:
Currency Unit Central parity rate in yuan
U.S. dollar 100 699.80
Euro 100 823.89
Japanese yen 100 6.6118
Hong Kong dollar 100 90.294
British pound 100 915.99
Australian dollar 100 499.54
New Zealand dollar 100 464.02
Singapore dollar 100 508.58
Swiss franc 100 765.56
Canadian dollar 100 522.12
Malaysian ringgit 60.605 100
Ruble 1,061.76 100
Rand 243.59 100
Korean won 17,080 100
UAE dirham 52.491 100
Saudi riyal 53.603 100
Hungarian forint 4,178.01 100
Polish zloty 53.594 100
Danish krone 90.38 100
Swedish krona 125.45 100
Norwegian krone 130.29 100
Turkish lira 99.758 100
Mexican peso 318.36 100
Thai baht 446.89 100
The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.
The central parity rate of the yuan against the Hong Kong dollar is based on the central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar and the exchange rate of the Hong Kong dollar against the U.S. dollar at 9 a.m. in international foreign exchange markets on the same business day.
The central parity rates of the yuan against the other 22 currencies are based on the average prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank foreign exchange market.