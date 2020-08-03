Brazil's COVID-19 death toll tops 94,000

Brazil on Sunday recorded 541 new deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the national death toll to 94,104, according to the country's health ministry.

Meanwhile, tests have detected 25,800 new infections, taking the total caseload to 2,733,677, said the ministry.

Brazil has become the hardest hit country in Latin America and the second-worst hit worldwide, second only to the United States in deaths and total number of COVID-19 infections.

The state of Sao Paulo, Brazil's most populous state, is the epicenter of the national outbreak, with 558,685 infections and 23,317 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro, with 167,225 infections and 13,572 deaths, and Ceara, with 176,580 cases and 7,709 deaths.