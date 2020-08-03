Chinese mainland reports 43 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Chinese health authority said Monday that it received reports of 43 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Sunday, including seven imported cases and 36 locally-transmitted ones.

Twenty-eight of the 36 locally-transmitted cases were reported in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, and eight in Liaoning Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

Three new suspected COVID-19 cases, all imported, were reported in Shanghai Municipality.

No deaths related to the disease were reported Sunday.