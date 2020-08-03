Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Aug 3, 2020
Beijing reports no new COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    10:29, August 03, 2020

No new confirmed, asymptomatic or suspected cases of COVID-19 were reported in Beijing Sunday, the municipal health commission said Monday.

From June 11 to Sunday, Beijing reported 335 confirmed COVID-19 cases linked to the Xinfadi wholesale market, of whom three were still hospitalized and 332 had been discharged after recovery.

Beijing has also recorded three confirmed cases related to the new infections in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province.

There is one asymptomatic case still under medical observation.

