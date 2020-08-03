- India's home minister tests positive

- Two-thirds of Americans disapprove of Trump's handling of COVID-19: poll

- Israel builds network of urban delivery drones

- Virus testing professionals from Chinese mainland arrive in Hong Kong

BEIJING, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

- - - -

NEW DELHI -- India's senior leader and Home (Internal Security) Minister Amit Shah tested positive for COVID-19, he himself confirmed through a tweet on Sunday.

He appealed to all those who came into his contact to test themselves for COVID-19.

- - - -

JERUSALEM -- Israel has launched a project to build a network of drones that deliver medicines and test samples to hospitals, pharmacies and laboratories all over the country amid the COVID-19 outbreak, as part of its examination of the national aerial regulation for urban cargo drones.

Daniella Partem, leader of the inter-ministry drone project on behalf of the Israel Innovation Authority, told Xinhua that it is the first time the government has formed an official team to deal with drone regulation in Israel.

Israeli medical staff work in the coronavirus department at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov) in the central Israeli city of Tel Aviv on July 29, 2020. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)

HONG KONG -- Seven virus testing professionals from the Chinese mainland arrived in Hong Kong on Sunday afternoon as the first batch of mainland supportive teams to help contain a worsening spread of COVID-19 in Hong Kong.

The medical professionals, who will help with laboratory work here, are members of a 60-strong nucleic acid testing team established recently at the request of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government for assistance in the battle against the pandemic.

- - - -

MINSK -- Belarus reported 121 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking its total to 68,067, according to the country's health ministry.

There have been 210 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 62,896, the ministry added.

- - - -

TBILISI -- Georgia confirmed six new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing its total to 1,177.

Three of the six new cases are imported, the country's center for disease control said.

As of Sunday 955 of the 1,177 patients have recovered, while 17 others have died, the center said.

A police officer interacts with children at Kuwait International Airport in Farwaniya Governorate, Kuwait, Aug. 1, 2020. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

KUWAIT CITY -- Kuwait on Sunday reported 463 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths, raising the tally of infections to 67,911 and the death toll to 457, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Currently, 8,241 patients are receiving treatment, including 129 in ICU, the statement added.

- - - -

ACCRA -- The number of people infected by the novel coronavirus in Ghana has increased to 37,014 as 787 new cases confirmed here early Sunday, Ghana Health Service (GHS) said.

The GHS put the figure for recovered and discharged cases at 33,365, as 1,269 additional confirmed infected cases completed their treatment.

People tour the National Mall in Washington, D.C., the United States, July 31, 2020. (Photo by Ting Shen/Xinhua)

WASHINGTON -- Only 34 percent of Americans approve of U.S. President Donald Trump's handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to a new ABC News/Ipsos poll.

The survey, whose results were released Friday, also found that the U.S. public broadly disapproves of the president's handling of other recent crises such as the nationwide protests following the death of African American George Floyd. ■