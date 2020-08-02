Two-thirds of Americans disapprove of Trump's handling of COVID-19: poll

WASHINGTON, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- Only 34 percent of Americans approve of U.S. President Donald Trump's handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to a new ABC News/Ipsos poll.

The survey, whose results were released Friday, also found that the U.S. public broadly disapproves of the president's handling of other recent crises such as the nationwide protests following the death of African American George Floyd.

According to the poll's result, "just over a third of Americans (36 percent) approve of President Trump's handling of the response to the protests across the country."

"Specifically, a majority of Americans (52 precent) believe the deployment of federal law enforcement to cities with protests have made the situation worse," it added.

The ABC News/Ipsos study surveyed 730 U.S. adults from July 29 to July 30.