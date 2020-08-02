China's Hubei reports three newly imported COVID-19 cases

WUHAN, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- Central China's Hubei Province reported three newly imported COVID-19 cases and one new asymptomatic case Saturday, the provincial health commission said Sunday.

The three confirmed patients are all hospitalized in the provincial capital Wuhan, according to the commission.

One new asymptomatic case of COVID-19 was reported in the city of Yichang Saturday.

In early June, China's civil aviation regulator adjusted the arrangements for the first points of entry for international flights bound for Beijing. The adjustment added Wuhan as backup after suspending Shanghai as a first-entry point.