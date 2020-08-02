Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Aug 2, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's Hubei reports three newly imported COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    14:56, August 02, 2020

WUHAN, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- Central China's Hubei Province reported three newly imported COVID-19 cases and one new asymptomatic case Saturday, the provincial health commission said Sunday.

The three confirmed patients are all hospitalized in the provincial capital Wuhan, according to the commission.

One new asymptomatic case of COVID-19 was reported in the city of Yichang Saturday.

In early June, China's civil aviation regulator adjusted the arrangements for the first points of entry for international flights bound for Beijing. The adjustment added Wuhan as backup after suspending Shanghai as a first-entry point.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York