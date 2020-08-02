Beijing reports no new COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- No new confirmed, asymptomatic or suspected cases of COVID-19 were reported in Beijing Saturday, the municipal health commission said Sunday.

Two people were discharged from hospital after recovery, the commission said in a daily report.

From June 11 to Saturday, Beijing reported 335 confirmed COVID-19 cases linked to the Xinfadi wholesale market, of whom three were still hospitalized and 332 had been discharged after recovery.

Beijing has recorded three confirmed cases related to the confirmed or asymptomatic cases in the city of Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province.

There is one asymptomatic case still under medical observation.