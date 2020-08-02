Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Aug 2, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Beijing reports no new COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    12:22, August 02, 2020

BEIJING, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- No new confirmed, asymptomatic or suspected cases of COVID-19 were reported in Beijing Saturday, the municipal health commission said Sunday.

Two people were discharged from hospital after recovery, the commission said in a daily report.

From June 11 to Saturday, Beijing reported 335 confirmed COVID-19 cases linked to the Xinfadi wholesale market, of whom three were still hospitalized and 332 had been discharged after recovery.

Beijing has recorded three confirmed cases related to the confirmed or asymptomatic cases in the city of Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province.

There is one asymptomatic case still under medical observation.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York