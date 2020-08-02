Shanghai port sees container throughput hit record high in July

SHANGHAI, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- The container throughput of Shanghai port exceeded 3.9 million TEUs in July, hitting a record high, according to Shanghai International Port (Group) Co., Ltd. (SIPG).

The port saw its container throughput total 149,565 TEUs on Thursday, representing a record single-day high.

As China's economic recovery picked up speed in the second quarter, the country has seen rapid growth in cargo trade. Shanghai port has been receiving more containers since the second quarter, said Huang Haidong, general manager of the operation and business department of the SIPG.

Under scientific management and the assistance of automation technology, staff of Shanghai port have overcome obstacles brought by COVID-19, summer heat and the flood season to secure this great achievement, Huang said.

The container throughput of Shanghai port totaled 43.3 million TEUs last year, ranking the first in the world for the 10th consecutive year.