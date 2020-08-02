Chinese mainland reports 45 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese health authority said Saturday that it received reports of 45 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Friday, 39 of which were domestically transmitted.

Of the domestically transmitted cases, 31 were reported in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and eight were in Liaoning Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

No deaths related to the disease or new suspected COVID-19 cases were reported Friday, the commission said.

On Friday, 15 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery.

As of Friday, the overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 84,337, including 714 patients who were still being treated, with 39 in severe condition.

Altogether 78,989 people had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease, the commission said.

Six new imported cases were reported on Friday, of which four were reported in Shanghai and two in Guangdong.

By the end of Friday, a total of 2,069 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of the cases, 1,989 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 80 remained hospitalized with three in severe condition. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

There were still two suspected COVID-19 cases, the commission said.

According to the commission, 20,278 close contacts were still under medical observation after 589 people were discharged from medical observation Friday.

Also on Friday, 23 new asymptomatic cases, including 11 from outside the mainland, were reported and five asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases.

The commission said 252 asymptomatic cases, including 99 from outside the mainland, were still under medical observation.