Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Aug 2, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's Palace Museum to have its toilets renovated

(Xinhua)    09:30, August 02, 2020

BEIJING, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- A donation has been made to renovate the toilets in China's Palace Museum, also known as the Forbidden City.

The design phase of the renovation is expected to start soon, and the whole project is estimated to take five years.

The new washrooms will feature more cultural and smart elements and offer more convenient services to visitors, said Wang Xudong, the museum's curator.

The Palace Museum has seen more than 456 million visitors in the past seven decades, with 19 million in 2019 alone. The museum has made more efforts to provide better service while protecting the ancient architecture.

The year 2020 marks the 600th anniversary of the Forbidden City. The Palace Museum was built on the base of the former imperial compound in 1925.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York