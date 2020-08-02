China's Palace Museum to have its toilets renovated

BEIJING, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- A donation has been made to renovate the toilets in China's Palace Museum, also known as the Forbidden City.

The design phase of the renovation is expected to start soon, and the whole project is estimated to take five years.

The new washrooms will feature more cultural and smart elements and offer more convenient services to visitors, said Wang Xudong, the museum's curator.

The Palace Museum has seen more than 456 million visitors in the past seven decades, with 19 million in 2019 alone. The museum has made more efforts to provide better service while protecting the ancient architecture.

The year 2020 marks the 600th anniversary of the Forbidden City. The Palace Museum was built on the base of the former imperial compound in 1925.