China's Liaoning reports 8 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

SHENYANG, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- China's Liaoning Province reported eight new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, the provincial health commission said Saturday.

All new confirmed patients are in the city of Dalian and five of them were previously asymptomatic cases, according to the commission.

Dalian also reported four new asymptomatic cases on Friday.

As of Friday, the province had reported a total of 241 confirmed cases, including 33 imported ones. There are 35 asymptomatic cases still under medical observation.