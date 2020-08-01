Xinjiang ensures food supplies as Muslims celebrate annual Corban festival

URUMQI, July 31 (Xinhua) -- Authorities in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, have tried to ensure adequate supply of livestock and vegetables as Muslims celebrate the Corban Festival.

Also known as Eid al-Adha or the feast of the sacrifice, the festival is being celebrated on Friday this year. It is one of Islam's most important holidays.

During the festival, the municipal authorities will slaughter over 1,700 cattle and sheep daily, more than half the usual number, as well as more than 33,000 poultry, which is 30 percent higher, according to Song Yajun, vice mayor of Urumqi.

It is customary to sacrifice livestock to share with family members and visit relatives and friends during the Corban Festival.

Municipal authorities also moved to ensure a daily supply of about 1,000 tonnes of vegetables, 260 tonnes of milk and 120 tonnes of eggs.

The efforts came as Xinjiang saw an uptick in COVID-19 infections since the middle of July.

By Thursday, Xinjiang had 523 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 108 asymptomatic cases, and 12,416 people were still under medical observation, according to the regional health commission.

Amid the epidemic, many residents in Urumqi have cancelled family gatherings and chosen to stay home to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

On Wednesday, authorities began a program of providing moderately-priced meat to the city's residents, planning to offer 200 tonnes of mutton and 150 tonnes of beef by Aug. 12.

"The meat is 10 to 20 yuan (1.43 to 2.86 U.S. dollars) cheaper than usual," said Yarkinjan Yasinjan, a resident of Urumqi, after receiving 3 kg of mutton and 2 kg of beef Thursday.

"The mutton looks very tender and fresh," said Yarkinjan, who plans to cook several dishes for his children to celebrate the festival.