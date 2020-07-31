Central Military Commission urges study of third volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China"

The general office of the Central Military Commission has issued a circular requiring the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) and the People's Armed Police Force (PAP) to earnestly study the newly published third volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China."

It is a long-term political task to thoroughly study and implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, read the circular.

Stressing that the study should be carried out in a target-oriented, problem-oriented and result-oriented manner, the circular said the PLA and PAP, while implementing COVID-19 prevention and control measures on a regular basis, should deliver a solid performance in all areas of work, promote troop training and battle readiness, and resolutely accomplish all tasks assigned by the Party and the people.