China honors "Most Beautiful Military Personnel of New Era"

(Xinhua)    15:10, July 31, 2020

Chinese authorities have honored 13 military officers and soldiers as "the Most Beautiful Military Personnel of the New Era."

Jointly announced by the Publicity Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Political Work Department of the Central Military Commission, the 13 individuals were commended for their pioneering work in building a strong military in the new era.

The laureates were unveiled ahead of China's Army Day, which falls on Aug. 1. This year marks the 93rd founding anniversary of the Chinese People's Liberation Army.

