Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jul 31, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's Nanjing launches international smile relay

(Xinhua)    10:08, July 31, 2020

Nanjing, in east China's Jiangsu Province, used a centuries-old roof tile to kick off an online event to pass smiles around the world on Thursday, which was International Friendship Day.

With the hashtag "unlocksmilereunion," the event involved using social media to share images of smile-themed objects, such as cultural relics, paintings, sculptures and photography, among others, said Nanjing Week, the organizer of the event.

According to the organizer, over 40 cultural institutions worldwide, including Australia's National Gallery of Victoria and England's Manchester Museum, are involved in the smile relay, which has no particular end date.

Nanjing started the relay with an ancient roof tile that featured a smiley face, expressing hopes that people would draw courage from humanity's cultural relics to overcome difficulties.

The Manchester Museum, meanwhile, chose a smiling Buddha figurine. The museum's Twitter account said it "aims to create better understanding between different cultures" and smiling is a good way to achieve this.

Bryan Sitch, Deputy Head of Collections at the Manchester Museum, said that despite the COVID-19's impact on museums and galleries, they remained positive. "We look forward to the time when the threat of COVID-19 has been overcome and we can meet our friends in China again," Sitch said.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York