Some politicians in the United States have intensified efforts to slander the Communist Party of China (CPC), fabricating lies that the CPC is meddling in U.S. elections and calling for an anti-China alliance diplomatically, economically and technologically. Such McCarthyist paranoia is unreasonable and preposterous.

From the very first day it established diplomatic relations with China, the United States knew it was dealing with a socialist country led by the CPC. Over the past decades, both countries have benefited from cooperation.

The CPC strives for the well-being of the Chinese people and the progress of humanity. Under its leadership, China has never invaded any country or interfered with other countries' internal affairs in its quest for development and national rejuvenation. China has no interest or intention to meddle in the U.S. elections.

Regrettably, the current U.S. policy toward China is based on strategic misjudgments of China and the CPC. Spearheaded by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, some ignorant and prejudiced politicians seem to believe every Chinese investment is politically driven, every Chinese student is a spy and every cooperation initiative comes with a hidden agenda. They incite hatred against China and the CPC under the guise of so-called "democracy" and "freedom," only to serve U.S. hegemony and seek political gains for themselves.

What is even more ridiculous, these politicians attempt to drive a wedge between the CPC and the Chinese people, in disregard of the broad public support for the CPC's governance. An Edelman Trust Barometer trust and credibility survey showed that a whopping 95 percent of the Chinese people trust the Chinese government, ranking the top among all countries surveyed. The same study placed the United States second to last, with only 48 percent of its citizens trusting the U.S. government.

The anti-China policy the politicians advocate deteriorates bilateral ties, harms the long-term fundamental interests of the two peoples, and even jeopardizes world peace and stability.

It is high time for all peace-loving countries and people to denounce the insanity of a few U.S. politicians, whose remarks to instigate ideological hatred and confrontation only belong to the historical dustbin.