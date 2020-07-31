China will be more determined to defend its own sovereignty and security, and maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea despite the U.S. attempts to make waves in the region, a Chinese defense ministry spokesperson said Thursday.

Commenting on the U.S. side's sending two aircraft carriers to the South China Sea for exercises and other moves, Ren Guoqiang, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, told a regular press conference that the U.S. actions have fully exposed its hegemonic mentality and double standards.

The United States portrays itself as an "arbitrator" of the South China Sea issue, but is, in fact, a disruptor of regional peace, a destroyer of regional cooperation, and an instigator of international tensions, said Ren.

He said China has indisputable sovereignty over the islands in the South China Sea and their adjacent waters, which is based on sufficient historical and jurisprudential evidence.

Ren noted that with the concerted efforts by China and ASEAN countries, the situation in the South China Sea is generally stable and relevant negotiations have made positive progress.

He urged the U.S. side to stop making false remarks, stop taking provocative military actions in the South China Sea, and stop sowing discord among countries in the region.