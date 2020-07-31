Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jul 31, 2020
Chinese military refutes U.S. defense secretary's verbal attacks

(Xinhua)    08:59, July 31, 2020

A spokesperson of China's Ministry of National Defense on Thursday refuted the recent verbal attacks by U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper on China.

"His accusations against China are utterly groundless and unjustifiable, and his speech was teeming with arrogance, prejudice and malice. We firmly oppose such remarks," Ren Guoqiang, a spokesperson of the ministry, said at a press conference in response to a question on Esper's recent smearing remarks about China.

It is well known by the international community that the United States only abides by international rules that are in its favor, pushes for "America First" agenda and bullies other countries, Ren said.

In striking contrast to the U.S. side's frequent rules-breaking moves, China joined the Arms Trade Treaty to further fulfill its international responsibilities and obligations on the day the United States announced its withdrawal from the World Health Organization, Ren added.

Ren urged the U.S. side to stop undermining global peace and regional stability, or sowing discord around the international community.

He said the U.S. side should discard its Cold War mentality and stop its attacks on China, and do something meaningful to promote the common interests of the two militaries and the two countries.

