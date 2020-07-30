Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jul 30, 2020
China-Central Asia gas pipeline transports over 19 bln cubic meters in H1

(Xinhua)    16:01, July 30, 2020

The China-Central Asia Gas Pipeline has delivered over 19 billion cubic meters of natural gas to China in the first half of this year, the PetroChina West Pipeline Company said Thursday.

The pipeline runs from the border between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, passes through Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan and links up with China's West-to-East Gas Pipeline in Khorgos of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

With a total length of 1,833 km and a designed annual gas transmission capacity of 60 billion cubic meters per year, the pipeline has been in operation for 10 years.

It had delivered a total of 316 billion cubic meters of natural gas to China by the end of June, benefiting over 500 million people in China, including residents in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

