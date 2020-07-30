Tencent partners with CIPSH to explore China's digital cultural production

Chinese tech giant Tencent has teamed up with the International Council for Philosophy and Human Sciences (CIPSH), a non-governmental organization within UNESCO, to explore China's experience in digital cultural production.

The two sides will work together to strengthen the integration of technology with human sciences, as well as to promote the global digital cultural industry and relevant academic research, according to a memorandum of strategic cooperation signed at an online ceremony.

Under the agreement, the CIPSH will set up a research group led by scholars in the fields of digital humanities and culture and initiate research exploring China's experience in the production of digital culture with a focus on Tencent's digital culture engagement, said the company.

Cheng Wu, vice president of Tencent Group, said joining hands with the CIPSH offers Tencent an opportunity to further engage in cooperation and exchanges with leading international academic institutions.

"Tencent hopes to work with the CIPSH to explore the best ways of bringing about co-existence between technology and culture," said Cheng.

Welcoming the agreement, Secretary-General of the CIPSH Luiz Oosterbeek said he expects the collaboration with Tencent, which will also build upon the efforts of other CIPSH programs, to make promising contributions.

The two sides will also work together to support research in philosophy and human sciences in the future, according to Tencent.