Beijing builds 5,135 5G base stations in H1

Beijing built 5,135 5G base stations in the first half of this year and will complete the construction of 13,000 5G base stations this year, according to a report on the city's economic and social development in 2020.

By June, the total number of 5G base stations in Beijing had reached 22,500, said Tan Xuxiang, head of the Beijing Municipal Commission of Development and Reform.

He added that by year-end, the 5G network will cover all outdoor areas within Beijing's Fifth Ring Road and in the city's sub-center in Tongzhou District, said Tan.

The city will also beef up the construction of 5G applications, such as unmanned vehicles, and promote the 5G construction at the Beijing Daxing International Airport and the 5G transformation of venues for the 2022 Winter Olympics.