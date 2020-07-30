At a critical moment when the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States is extremely grim, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other like-minded politicians are sparing no efforts on wantonly bashing China.

Speaking at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library, Pompeo harshly attacked the Communist Party of China (CPC) and China's social system1, urged an end to the long-held engagement approach towards China and called for "a new alliance" to force China to change according to Washington's wishes.

Pompeo’s attacks are full of slanders, cliches and fallacies.

The fact is clear to all. Under the CPC's leadership, China has made remarkable achievements of worldwide acclaim in the political, economic, social and many other areas, and has greatly improved people's livelihoods, lifting hundreds of millions of Chinese out of extreme poverty.

Meanwhile, China has been contributing greatly to world peace, to global development, and to safeguarding the rules-based international order.

As revealed in a research recently published by the John F. Kennedy School of Government of Harvard University, under the leadership of the CPC, the Chinese people's overall support and satisfaction toward the central government exceeds 93 percent.

According to another Edelman Trust Barometer trust and credibility survey, 95 percent of the Chinese people trust the Chinese government, ranking the top of all countries surveyed, while the United States is second to last, with only 48 percent of the interviewees saying that they trust the government.

It is disappointing that Pompeo and some U.S. politicians have been busy with defaming China without ever reflecting on what is going wrong in their own country.

The United States has reported more than 4.3 million COVID-19 cases, far higher than any other country or region, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The worsening pandemic situation has dealt a heavy blow to U.S. economy. Economists have warned that the resurgence of COVID-19 cases is raising the risk of a double-dip recession if the country is unable to resolve the pandemic problem.

Misfortunes never come singly. The "Black Lives Matter" movement came at a time when coronavirus pandemic is raging in the country as tens of thousands of demonstrators took to the streets to protest racism and injustice.

It’s time for Pompeo and the like to stop attacking China and stop shifting blame on China, as their conduct won't save a single life in America, nor fix its homegrown troubles.