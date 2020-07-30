Chinese vice premier meets European Commission executive vice president

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng met with Executive Vice President of the European Commission Frans Timmermans via video link on Wednesday in Beijing.

Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that since the outbreak of COVID-19, China and the EU have supported and helped each other, demonstrating and enriching the content of the China-EU comprehensive strategic partnership.

Han said China and the EU should continue to work together to strengthen cooperation in the fight against the pandemic, and promote an early recovery of the global economy. In areas such as climate change, biodiversity protection and clean energy, China will make contributions actively and responsibly. China is also ready to strengthen dialogue and cooperation with the EU, jointly practice multilateralism and push China-EU relations to a higher level.

Timmermans said the EU and China have developed good anti-epidemic cooperation, which is of global significance. As a comprehensive strategic partner, the EU is willing to strengthen cooperation with China in areas such as macroeconomic coordination and green development, actively implement the Paris Agreement, jointly advocate multilateralism, and work together to address global challenges.