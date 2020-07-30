Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jul 30, 2020
Objection by any country to China's national security law for Hong Kong breaches int'l law -- expert

(Xinhua)    09:30, July 30, 2020

Hong Kong is part of the People's Republic of China, and China as a sovereign state has the right to introduce laws to safeguard its national interests, an Afghan political analyst has said.

"Interference by any power to the domestic affairs of any country is a breach of international law that could affect global peace and stability," Nazari Pariani, also a China expert, said in a recent interview with Xinhua.

"In my opinion, the introduction of the national security law for Hong Kong would definitely safeguard the interests of Hong Kong and further stabilizes 'one country, two systems' in the region," he said.

According to the analyst, the principle of "one country, two systems," which has been applied in Hong Kong and Macao for years, demonstrates a democratic system with Chinese characteristics that ensures peace, security and development in the country.

The expert also observed that any objection by the United States, Britain or any other country to the national security legislation for Hong Kong is "blatant interference to China's internal affairs."

"Hong Kong is part of China and China knows better than any other country to deal with the situation in the region to take it towards peace, development and prosperity," he noted, saying that recent violent demonstrations in Hong Kong were mostly due to foreign interference in an attempt to destabilize the region.

Additionally, the analyst said that the United States does not want to see the fast economic development of China, which is why it launched the so-called "trade war" and took other actions against China to contain its development and global advantage in various fields, including the Belt and Road Initiative that promotes connectivity among countries.

"Strained relations between Washington and Beijing have fueled diplomatic rows as China's consulate was shut down in Houston and the U.S. consulate was closed in Chengdu city recently," the observer added.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)

