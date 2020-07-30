Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jul 30, 2020
Fact check: Peter Navarro's lies about China on COVID-19 pandemic

(Xinhua)    09:25, July 30, 2020

BEIJING, July 29 (Xinhua) -- On June 7, Peter Navarro, director of the White House Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy, released an article with an array of fabricated lies about China in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc around the world, some unscrupulous U.S. politicians spend little time thinking about how to contain the surging outbreak in their own country.

Instead, they resort to ungraceful and confusing lies to attack and defame China's widely-recognized successful fight against the virus, in disregard of the imperative for global cooperation to fight the pandemic.

Facts speak for themselves and fair-minded people can come to their own judgements on the rights and wrongs.

The attached document lists 18 lies fabricated by Navarro, and presents the facts and truth behind.Please see the attachment for the document to find the truths.

Fact check: Peter Navarro's lies about China on COVID-19 pandemic 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

