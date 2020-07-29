Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jul 29, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Beijing film festival to open in August

(Xinhua)    16:04, July 29, 2020

The 10th Beijing International Film Festival, which was originally scheduled for April but postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, is set to run from Aug. 22 to 29, according to organizers.

The announcement comes as the epidemic has eased in most parts of China and movie theaters are gradually reopening in the country's low-risk areas.

From May 1 to 5, the film festival held an online movie screening event on a video platform. Featuring 32 films, the online screenings opened with the Oscar-winning film "Marriage Story" and closed with the drama "Bombshell."

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York