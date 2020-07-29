Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jul 29, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Senior legislator stresses implementing wildlife protection law

(Xinhua)    13:49, July 29, 2020

A senior Chinese legislator has stressed fully implementing the Wildlife Protection Law and a decision adopted in February to completely ban the eating of wild animals.

Wang Chen, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and vice chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, made the remarks on Tuesday at a meeting of a law enforcement inspection team of the NPC Standing Committee.

Authorities across China have investigated and dealt with a batch of cases involving wild animals in recent months, stepping up the protection of wild animals, Wang noted.

Illegal acts related to wild animals should be strictly handled, and the capabilities of law enforcement supervision and quarantine inspections must be strengthened, he said.

Efforts should also be made to help breeders shift to producing or selling other products and ensure compensations are paid, Wang said, stressing needs to step up the protection and construction of wild animal habitats, and advance legislation and law revisions.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York