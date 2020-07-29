Singapore hopes the United States can stabilize its relations with China, since Asia depends on the stable U.S.-China ties to have a "secure" and "predictable" environment, said Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday.

Lee made the remarks in an online interview hosted by Washington-based think tank Atlantic Council, reported local English-language newspaper the Straits Times on Wednesday.

Lee also voiced hope that the coming U.S. president, be it Republican or Democratic, can develop a bipartisan consensus on U.S.-Asia relations so that the U.S. foreign policy will be consistent and last beyond one administration.

"If you can establish a stable, predictable policy with bipartisan consensus, I think it would be a great help to all your friends and partners who want to be able to depend on you and to rely on you, without the risk that one day the big power may suddenly decide its interests lie elsewhere," he said.

Lee noted that Singapore will not exclude Chinese tech-company Huawei from its 5G networks bidding process, although Huawei was not chosen this time round.

"The bidders did not choose Huawei. But in some of the other aspects of the 5G networks, Huawei will be figured in, and in future bids I have no doubt it will be participating again," said the prime minister.