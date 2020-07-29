Brazil's COVID-19 death toll tops 88,000

Brazil on Tuesday recorded 921 new deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the national death toll to 88,539.

Meanwhile, tests have detected 40,816 new infections, taking the total caseload to 2,483,191, said the health ministry.

Brazil is one of the countries hardest hit by COVID-19, second only to the United States, both in terms of caseload and death toll.

The state of Sao Paulo, Brazil's most populous state, is the epicenter of the national outbreak, with 487,654 infections and 21,676 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro, with 159,639 infections and 13,033 deaths, and Ceara, with 165,550 cases and 7,613 deaths.