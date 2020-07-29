Chinese mainland reports 3 new imported COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland reported three new imported COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 2,056, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.

Guangdong Province reported two new imported cases, and Shanghai Municipality reported one, the commission said in its daily report.

Among all the imported cases, 1,977 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 79 remained hospitalized, with two in severe condition, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.