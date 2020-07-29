Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jul 29, 2020
Chinese mainland reports 101 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    09:43, July 29, 2020

Chinese health authority said Wednesday that it received reports of 101 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Tuesday, including 98 locally-transmitted cases and three imported ones.

Eighty-nine of the 98 locally-transmitted cases were reported in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, eight in Liaoning Province, and one in Beijing Municipality, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

No deaths related to the disease or new suspected COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday.

