Chinese mission slams EU's sanctions on Hong Kong

The Chinese mission to the European Union (EU) on Wednesday said it firmly opposed the EU's decision to adopt sanctions on Hong Kong.

The response came after EU adopted conclusions setting out a package of measures in response to the national security law for Hong Kong, including on exports of specific equipment and technologies considered sensitive for end use in Hong Kong.

China said it is firmly against the EU's wrong moves and has made serious representations with the EU side.

"We urge the EU to truly respect China's position on safeguarding national security in Hong Kong and to stop meddling in Hong Kong affairs and China's internal affairs in any way," the Chinese mission said in a statement.