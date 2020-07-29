Chinese Foreign Minister calls on UK to provide open, fair investment climate for all firms

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi called on the UK to provide an open, fair and non-discriminatory investment environment for all companies including those from China.

During a phone call with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Tuesday, Wang said that on the issue of 5G network, China and the UK had a consensus - to provide a level playing field for all enterprises based on the principle of marketization.

"Regrettably, the British side was under pressure and coercion from a certain country. In fact, it politicized business issues and discriminated against Chinese companies," Wang said.

Wang told his British counterpart that an open, fair and non-discriminatory investment environment will reshape Chinese companies' confidence in the UK market.

The UK government announced earlier this month that Huawei equipment was to be phased out completely from Britain's 5G network by 2027.

Raab said that UK's China policy has not changed. The UK has always attached importance to UK-China relations, respected China's development achievements, and valued the opportunities brought to the UK through cooperation with China. He also agreed that both sides have broad prospects for cooperation.

The UK supports the promotion of UK-China trade and investment relations and is willing to strengthen cooperation on COVID-19 vaccine research and development and economic recovery after the epidemic, Raab noted.