Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jul 29, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

COVID-19 not necessarily changing with seasons: WHO expert

(Xinhua)    09:12, July 29, 2020

The change of season or weather did not seem to be affecting the spread of COVID-19, and the pandemic could come as "one wave" instead of multiple waves like influenza, a World Health Organization (WHO) expert said on Tuesday.

"People are still thinking about seasons. What we all need to get our heads around is this is a new virus and... this one is behaving differently," said Dr. Margaret Harris, a WHO communications officer, at a virtual briefing in Geneva.

She said the season and weather did not seem to be affecting the spread of COVID-19. Rather, it was people gathering and not observing distance that had an effect on the virus spread. And as a later flu season is expected in the southern hemisphere, everyone is encouraged to get vaccinated against flu.

According to the expert, the COVID-19 was a new respiratory virus which has been behaving differently and not necessarily changing with the seasons. She said that WHO was not defining the pandemic in waves as it was all one wave, with its ups and downs, and the common task was to flatten it.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York