BEIJING, July 28 (Xinhua) -- On July 21, the U.S. made the unilateral provocation by making an outrageous demand that China close its Consulate-General in Houston. By so doing, the U.S. has grossly violated international law, the basic norms of international relations, and relevant provisions of the China-U.S. Consular Convention, and gravely damaged China-U.S. relations. China has made legitimate and necessary response.

The U.S. has been fabricating pretexts and spreading lies about its egregious decision. In a matter of just a few days, the U.S. has churned out different versions of the story. Lies, however, will always be lies even if they are repeated a thousand times. The different versions of the story concocted by the U.S. side have no factual base and mix black with white. In sum, the U.S. has failed to present even one single piece of solid evidence. It is important that we list U.S. false allegations vis-a-vis the facts. The purpose is to debunk the falsehoods and let people know the truths.

Please see the attachment for the document to find the truths.