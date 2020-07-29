Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jul 29, 2020
Biden says to name running mate next week

(Xinhua)    09:04, July 29, 2020

Former U.S. Vice President and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he will name his running mate next week.

"I'm going to have a choice the first week in August and I promise I'll let you know when I do," Biden told reporters after a speech in Wilmington, Delaware.

Asked if he'll be able to meet with finalists for the role, Biden said, "We'll see."

Biden, 77, has said that he will choose a female running mate, while he has faced pressure within the party to select a woman of color.

U.S. senators Kamala Harris of California and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, two of Biden's rivals in the primary, are said to be under consideration for the Democratic ticket.

Others who have been considered for the role include former National Security Advisor Susan Rice, U.S. Congresswoman Val Demings of Florida, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth of Illinois.

