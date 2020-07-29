Chinese vice premier stresses resolute efforts to prevent epidemic resurgence

Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan emphasized resolute efforts to put in place measures for regular epidemic prevention and control to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the city of Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province.

Sun made the remarks during a tour to the city from Monday to Tuesday. In Dalian, Sun heard a report on local epidemic prevention and control and visited various facilities to learn about nucleic acid testing, supplies and patient treatment.

Affirming the measures adopted by both the city and the province, Sun, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, urged resolute steps to guard against the resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

Sun demanded full screening of local residents in a quick manner, strengthened quarantine inspections on imported goods, and strict management of people leaving Dalian, including nucleic acid testing and tracking of their whereabouts.

She also urged efforts to step up epidemiological investigation and find out how the virus was transmitted in the region.