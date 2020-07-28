Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jul 28, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Beijing reports 2 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    10:26, July 28, 2020

Beijing reported two new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, the municipal health commission said Tuesday.

Of them, one is an imported case and the other is related to the confirmed cases in the city of Dalian in northeast China's Liaoning Province.

No new asymptomatic cases or suspected cases were reported on Monday, and 14 patients were discharged from hospital after recovery, the commission said in a daily report.

From June 11 to July 27, the city reported 335 confirmed COVID-19 cases linked to the Xinfadi wholesale market, of whom 25 were still hospitalized and 310 had been discharged from hospital after recovery. There are four asymptomatic cases still under medical observation, according to the commission.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York