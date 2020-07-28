Beijing reports 2 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Beijing reported two new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, the municipal health commission said Tuesday.

Of them, one is an imported case and the other is related to the confirmed cases in the city of Dalian in northeast China's Liaoning Province.

No new asymptomatic cases or suspected cases were reported on Monday, and 14 patients were discharged from hospital after recovery, the commission said in a daily report.

From June 11 to July 27, the city reported 335 confirmed COVID-19 cases linked to the Xinfadi wholesale market, of whom 25 were still hospitalized and 310 had been discharged from hospital after recovery. There are four asymptomatic cases still under medical observation, according to the commission.