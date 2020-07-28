Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jul 28, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Water protection project starts in Yellow River basin

(Xinhua)    10:04, July 28, 2020

A major ecological water protection project in the Yellow River basin broke ground on Monday along the Fanshui River in Fanxian County of central China's Henan Province, the China Railway Construction Corporation Limited (CRCC) said.

The project aims to improve the ecological environment of the Fanshui River and boost its flood control capacity, according to the CRCC, a state-owned construction and engineering company.

The project adopted the model of public-private partnership (PPP), involving 1.68 billion yuan (239.57 million U.S. dollars) in investment.

The PPP partnership for the project will last for 15 years, including two years of construction and 13 years of operation, according to the CRCC.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York