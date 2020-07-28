Cross-border e-commerce trade soars in bonded zone

E-commerce trade volumes at a bonded zone in central China's Henan Province registered fast growth in the first half of this year, according to Zhengzhou customs.

Total foreign trade via e-commerce channels in the Zhengzhou Xinzheng Comprehensive Bonded Zone, also known as the Zhengzhou Airport Economy Zone, rose by 114 percent to 4.45 billion yuan (about 635 million U.S. dollars) from Jan.-June.

Cross-border e-commerce imports at the zone almost doubled to 3.87 billion yuan from last year, while exports rose more than fivefold during the same period.

Small commodities such as mobile phone shells, clothes, and toys were among the top popular products traded via e-commerce, according to customs authorities at the zone.

Covering an area of about 5 square km, the zone has taken advantage of the Zhengzhou Xinzheng International Airport -- which is among the country's five cargo-oriented airports and features the function of airmail collection and distribution -- and has developed into an important hub for modern logistics.