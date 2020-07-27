Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jul 27, 2020
HKSAR gov't grants over 1.73 mln USD for cyclone victims in India

(Xinhua)    17:10, July 27, 2020

China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government Monday announced three grants totaling 13.479 million HK dollars (about 1.737 million U.S. dollars) for providing relief to cyclone victims in West Bengal and Odisha, India.

The move came after the government accepted the advice of the Disaster Relief Fund Advisory Committee.

The three grants, one of 5.099 million HK dollars to Habitat for Humanity Hong Kong, one of 4.52 million HK dollars to Save the Children Hong Kong and one of 3.86 million HK dollars to World Vision Hong Kong, will be used to provide hygiene kits, food kits and education kits as well as household items and shelter materials to benefit around 104,040 victims.

The committee hopes the grants will facilitate the provision of timely relief to the victims and help them restore their normal living, a government spokesman said.

To ensure that the money is used for designated purposes, the relief agencies will be asked to submit evaluation reports and audited accounts on the use of the grants after the relief projects are completed, the spokesman added. (1 U.S. dollar = 7.75 HK dollars)

