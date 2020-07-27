APEC members should stabilize regional trade, investment against pandemic impact: Chinese minister

Member economies of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) should work together to minimize the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and stabilize trade and investment in the region, Chinese Commerce Minister Zhong Shan said Saturday.

China has taken concrete measures to support APEC economies in the fight against the pandemic, and will remain committed to the cause, Zhong said during the 2020 APEC Virtual Trade Ministers' Meeting on COVID-19.

He urged enhanced cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region in keeping the economy stable and helping the developing economies improve resistance against the pandemic.

The region should smooth channels for trade and investments, facilitating the flow of key pandemic control supplies and stabilizing regional supply chains, said Zhong.

Zhong also called on member economies to advance economic and trade agenda of the APEC under plans for integrated economic development of the Asia-Pacific region after the pandemic.

APEC members acknowledged in a statement after the meeting the importance of a free, open, fair, non-discriminatory, transparent and predictable trade and investment environment to driving economic recovery at the challenging time.