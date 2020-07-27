Market exchange rates in China -- July 27

The following are the central parity rates of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, against 24 major currencies announced on Monday by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System:
Currency Unit Central parity rate in yuan
U.S. dollar 100 700.29
Euro 100 815.14
Japanese yen 100 6.5973
Hong Kong dollar 100 90.344
British pound 100 894.98
Australian dollar 100 496.73
New Zealand dollar 100 464.80
Singapore dollar 100 506.08
Swiss franc 100 759.27
Canadian dollar 100 521.32
Malaysian ringgit 60.901 100
Ruble 1,022.98 100
Rand 238.55 100
Korean won 17,140 100
UAE dirham 52.517 100
Saudi riyal 53.627 100
Hungarian forint 4,246.21 100
Polish zloty 54.033 100
Danish krone 91.31 100
Swedish krona 126.38 100
Norwegian krone 130.91 100
Turkish lira 97.875 100
Mexican peso 318.77 100
Thai baht 452.18 100
The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.
The central parity rate of the yuan against the Hong Kong dollar is based on the central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar and the exchange rate of the Hong Kong dollar against the U.S. dollar at 9 a.m. in international foreign exchange markets on the same business day.
The central parity rates of the yuan against the other 22 currencies are based on the average prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank foreign exchange market.