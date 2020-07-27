Market exchange rates in China -- July 27

The following are the central parity rates of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, against 24 major currencies announced on Monday by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System:

Currency Unit Central parity rate in yuan

U.S. dollar 100 700.29

Euro 100 815.14

Japanese yen 100 6.5973

Hong Kong dollar 100 90.344

British pound 100 894.98

Australian dollar 100 496.73

New Zealand dollar 100 464.80

Singapore dollar 100 506.08

Swiss franc 100 759.27

Canadian dollar 100 521.32

Malaysian ringgit 60.901 100

Ruble 1,022.98 100

Rand 238.55 100

Korean won 17,140 100

UAE dirham 52.517 100

Saudi riyal 53.627 100

Hungarian forint 4,246.21 100

Polish zloty 54.033 100

Danish krone 91.31 100

Swedish krona 126.38 100

Norwegian krone 130.91 100

Turkish lira 97.875 100

Mexican peso 318.77 100

Thai baht 452.18 100

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the Hong Kong dollar is based on the central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar and the exchange rate of the Hong Kong dollar against the U.S. dollar at 9 a.m. in international foreign exchange markets on the same business day.

The central parity rates of the yuan against the other 22 currencies are based on the average prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank foreign exchange market.